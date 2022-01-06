The street food of India is varied and diverse. We find new and innovative preparations as we traverse the lengths and breadths of the country. From Dahi Bhalla to Pani Puri, Pav Bhaji and more - there is a vast plethora of dishes found on the streets of the country. We recently came across an interesting and unique street food recipe from Haridwar - Surja Ki Dal. This simple and healthy treat is extremely famous in the Jwalapur area of Haridwar city in Uttarakhand and is enriched with protein too. A video of the Surja ki Dal was shared on YouTube, where it has gone viral. Take a look:











The video of the healthy street food, Surja ki Dal, was shared on YouTube by popular food blogger Amar Sirohi, who goes by the name Foodie Incarnate. The short video from of the protein-rich treat Haridwar is number two on YouTube India's trending list and has raked in 12.6 million views.





In the clip, we see the making of Haridwar's famous Surja Ki Dal. The vendor explains that he sells the special Dal in three different varieties - Ghuti hui, Khili Hui and Khurchan. The Ghuti hui dal was mashed up, while Khili hui featured whole dal. The protein-rich Surja ki Dal was prepared with boiled Moong Dal Chilka.

(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Moong Dal Badi At Home)

Moong Dal was used in this street-style Surja ki Daal preparation.

First, a container of Moong Dal was brought by the vendor in the morning at 9am. Priced at just Rs. 20, the Dal was served on a leaf instead of a plastic or paper plate. To make the healthy Surja ki Dal, the vendor combined boiled dal with spices such as salt, red chilli and garam masala. A dash of lemon juice and imli chutney were also added to the preparation. The Dal was properly mixed and served topped with green chillies fried in mustard oil.





The amazing Surja Ki Dal was an interesting regional delicacy from Haridwar that we encountered. Not just was the dish immensely delicious but also quite healthy and rich in protein. What did you think of the amazing and tasty Surja Ki Dal recipe? Tell us in the comments below.