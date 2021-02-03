Love Moong Dal Halwa? Make It Under 12 Minutes With This Genius Recipe!

Moong dal halwa is made with moong dal, ghee, sugar and nuts

Highlights Moong dal is a versatile kitchen ingredient

Moong dal halwa is a popular winter dessert

Now make moong dal ka halwa in half the time

We have done it. We have successfully braved some of the chilliest days this season, and our waiting with bated breath for the spring to usher in. Shivering underneath sheaths of woolen, the darks short days are a thing of past, yet there are memorable 'winter essentials' that we are not willing to part with just as yet. Of course, we are talking about the amazing delicacies replete with ghee, nuts and all things rich. Moong dal halwa is one such winter delicacy that we can pretty much have throughout the year without any occasion. The delicate halwa is prepared with soaked moong dal paste, sugar, ghee and dry fruits. You have to keep stirring it to get that perfect consistency, but then you also do not have to stir too much or you end up with a moong dal muddle. Making halwa is a tricky affair that requires a good judgment, patience and practice. It also requires a fabulous recipe, like this one by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul.





With the help of this easy moong dal halwa recipe, you can make moong dal Halwa in all of 12 minutes. Here's what you would be required to do:





Winter calls for indulgence





1. Take a bowl of moong dal and wash it two-three times. There is no need to soak dal in this instant moong dal halwa.

2. Drain the dal, remove excess water. Take the drained dal and spread it out on a towel or cloth. Let it dry for some time, keep it out in open. Make sure you do not dry up your dal completely.

3. Take a heavy bottom pan, and on low flame roast the dal you just dried.

4. Roast dal until it turns slightly pinki-ish and aromatic.

5. Add fine sooji when your dal begins to change colour. Then, add besan and continue roasting on low flame.

6. Turn off flame and transfer on plate.

7. Take a grinding jar, transfer the moong dal mix. Blend into a coarse mixture.

8. Take a heavy bottom kadhai, add ghee and heat on low flame.

9. On low flame, roast almonds, pista and cashews in ghee for 2 minutes. Take it out.

10. Roast the dal mixture in the remaining ghee in low flame. Stir continuously.

11. Add hot ghee in batches. Stir again.

12. Boil milk and saffron in another pan. Add milk in the halwa in batches.

13. Cook the halwa which will get richer with time. Cook on low flame only.

14. Once the halwa is almost done, add the nuts you roasted.

15. Serve hot!





Watch the full recipe video of instant moong dal halwa:





