Even if you don't cook, you would surely enjoy cooking competition shows aired in India and Pakistan. This small audition clip from a Pakistan-based cooking show gives a glimpse of what's in store. With the right mix of drama, humour, and well, food, the video has gone viral, leaving the internet amused. The video is from one of the audition episodes of the Pakistan cooking show 'The Kitchen Master'. A women contestant dared to bring biryani from a local eatery to be judged for her own cooking skills! Shocked? Wait, till you hear what the aspiring contestant had to say in her defense.





It is an unsaid rule that one ought to bring self-cooked food to be adjudged at an audition of a cooking show. When asked by the judges why she brought store-bought and not self-cooked food for the audition, the contestant feigned ignorance and blatantly announced, "She was just asked to bring food." Period. And well, she did!





What's surprising is that even after the judges dismissed her entry and asked her to leave, the contestant refused to budge in as she had taken all the pain to bring the biryani from the best shop in her area, stood in a queue for it, and waited for a long time for the judges to taste it.

Watch the viral video here and be prepared to laugh hard:

While this daring act infuriated the judges, it has left the internet in splits. With more than a million views, the video has gone viral, prompting hilarious reactions, jokes and memes.

Some called the video "entertainment at a different level", some users suggested Swiggy to make a spoof on this. Many others expressed their desire to watch the show now.





Check out some of the reactions to the viral video here:

First the video, then the comments, we just can't stop laughing. Let's keep the ball rolling with your comments.

