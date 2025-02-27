Canada has already been witnessing heavy snowfall and authorities have been asking people in the country to work from home. Amidst this, an Indian-origin digital content creator living in Canada participated in the viral freezing Maggi challenge. She shared a video on Instagram, showing what happens to a bowl of cooked Maggi if it is left in the freezing cold temperatures. The post has received a lot of interest online. The clip was shared by Shikha Agarwal, an IT employee and influencer, alongside a caption that read, “I never thought it actually will work.”





At the beginning of the video, the content creator can be seen entering her snow-filled balcony with a bowl of cooked Maggi in her hand. She then carefully places the bowl on the tea table along with the spoonful of Maggi. Not only that, Shikha gently keeps the spoon in a hanging position with the help of two containers so as to demonstrate how the cold weather can freeze the noodles. In the background, she reveals the chilly cold temperature, "It's minus 17 today," adding, "I'm finding the time to do this because it's fun. Let's see if it works," leaving them to set with a time clock.

In the following segment of the video, when Shikha lifts the bowl from the table after some time, she shows the stunning effects of the cold weather on her food. In her words: "This is actually good," naming it as "Canada-wali Maggi." Amazingly, the noodles had already turned into a solid block while the suspended fork struggled to get lowered into the bowl.







The video amazed Instagram users and they began flooding the comment section with their reactions.





One social media user showing their interest in such experiments, wrote, "Same I have done in my freezer at home."





Another user commented, "That is actually true here in Canada."





"Now eat 2 minutes of Maggi after 1 hour," a third user reacted.





"Hahahaha it's fun to do this," read another fun comment.





However, a person mentioned, "Wasted a Maggi bowl."





"Wo Maggie ko shahid karne ki kya jarurat tha (What was the need to martyr Maggi)," said a Maggi lover.





Echoing the same sentiment, another person said, "Maggi khrab kar di upar wala maaf nahi karega (You have spoiled the Maggi, God will not forgive me)."





The bowl of completely frozen Maggi has indeed left us stunned. What about you?