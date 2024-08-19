Who doesn't enjoy indulging in a bowl of hot Maggi? This iconic snack has been a go-to for many of us since childhood and continues to be a favourite to this day. Whether it's cold Maggi in your school tiffin box or sharing a late-night bowl with friends in the hostel, we all have countless memories associated with it. Every time we eat it, it feels like a trip down memory lane. While Maggi tastes great on its own, we all have our unique ways of enjoying it. In this article, we've put together a list of the five most loved ways to enjoy Maggi. Read on to find out which one you are!

Here Are 5 Different Types Of Maggi Eaters:

1. The One Who Likes It Dry

For this type of Maggi eater, extra liquid is a big no-no. When making it, you ensure that all the water evaporates until only dry Maggi is left. The drier your Maggi is, the better it tastes to you. If you find extra liquid while eating, you don't hesitate to strain it out before enjoying your meal.

2. Veggies? Yes, Please!

Many people aren't fans of eating veggies, but then there are those who seize every opportunity to add them to their Maggi! For this group, Maggi is best enjoyed with a blend of different vegetables. Whether it's carrots, bell peppers, onions, or any other favourites, they make sure to include them all!

3. The One Who Likes It Extra Soupy

Unlike dry Maggi eaters, you prefer your Maggi extra soupy. If it has a drier consistency, you wouldn't enjoy it as much. To avoid this, you make sure to add an ample amount of water while cooking. If it evaporates, you add more to achieve that distinct soupy texture that you absolutely love.

4. Ketchup + Maggi

For this type of Maggi eater, ketchup is a must-have. You can't imagine enjoying this snack without it on the side. The combination of spicy Maggi with tangy tomato ketchup makes your taste buds tingle. If others judge you for this preference, you're determined to change their minds about it.

5. The One Who Likes To Experiment

This last category of people is the most creative, always embracing every opportunity to experiment. It's almost as if your inner chef comes alive when making Maggi. Whether it's cheese, herbs, or even meat, you don't hesitate to add them to your Maggi.





Which type of Maggi eater are you? Is there any other way you like to enjoy it? Tell us in the comments below!