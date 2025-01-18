In many parts of India, bananas are often sold by the dozen and street vendors tend to offer fairly affordable prices. But can you imagine paying Rs 100 for just one banana? That's exactly what happened to a UK influencer named Hugh during his travels in India. He came across a street vendor selling bananas at this unusually high price. Hugh documented the experience and shared the clip on Instagram. The video has since gone viral and clocked 6.5 million views.





The viral reel starts with Hugh approaching a vendor who has bananas on his cart. When Hugh asks for the price, the vendor states Rs 100 for a single banana. Shocked, Hugh reconfirms, but the vendor reiterates the price. The vlogger claims, "That's the foreigner price." Visibly taken aback, Hugh exclaims, "Wow, crazy price. I cannot pay that. You are going to lose the sale. I am not paying Rs 100." He then walks away. Later, Hugh compares the price of bananas to the cost of bananas in the UK. He explains, "That is 1 GBP for one banana. In the UK, you can buy about 8 bananas for 1 GBP."





"$1 banana in India," read the text attached to the post. Take a look below:

Here is how people reacted to the video:





A user wrote, “60 rupees for 12, this is normal price.”





“I am sorry you faced this nuisance here,” read a comment.





“Sad to see this,” echoed a few.





A person joked, "He included foreign service tax."





"Bro is trying to recover Indian Economy," another quipped.





An Instagrammer commented, “One banana costs something like Rs 5 in Indian money.”





Providing a different perspective, someone said, “Please don't get him wrong. He thought it was a bunch of bananas (16-20). Not every Indian understands English.”





What do you think about this viral video? Tell us in the comments.