Many people wonder whether street vendors earn more than many white-collar professionals. A vlogger has now highlighted the impressive monthly income of a vada pav seller, leaving the internet stunned. Sarthak Sachdeva shared a video on Instagram where he joined a local vendor and worked on his cart. The clip begins with the content creator saying, “Aaj mai dekhunga ek din mein vadapav bechke mai kitne paise kama sakta hu. Subah ki shuruyaat dekhke aur seekhke kiya, phir garam garam vada pav banake. Ek ke baad ek customer aane laage. [Today, I will see how much money I can earn by selling vada pav in a day. I started the morning by observing and learning, then made hot vada pavs. Soon, one customer after another began to arrive.]”





The content creator was even heard telling a customer, "Aaj mera pehla din hai thele pe [Today is my first day on the food cart]." Then, he said, “Ek vada pav 15 rupae ka tha. Ek ke baad ek customer thele pe aa rahe the aur pata chal raha tha ki subhe subhe vada pav ki kitni demand hoti hai. Aur 2.5 ghante mein kareeb 200 vadapav bik chuke the. [One vada pav costs Rs 15. One after another customers kept coming to the stall, and it was clear how high the demand for vada pav was early in the morning. In about 2.5 hours, around 200 vada pavs had been sold.]”

By around 4 pm, the vlogger had sold 311 vada pavs. At the end of the day, he and the food cart owner revealed the total sales. After revealing that 622 vada pavs were sold, the content creator said, “Ek din mein karib 9,300 rupae hue, aur mahine ka 2,80,000 rupae. Agar expense nikal diye toh mahine ke honge karib 2,00,000 rupae, aur saal ke 24 lakh rupae [In one day, it is approximately Rs 9,300, and for the month, it is Rs 2,80,000. After deducting expenses, it will be around Rs 2,00,000 per month, and Rs 24 lakh for the year.]”

Needless to say, people were amazed after watching the video. Take a look at the comments section:





One user highlighted, “Power of perfect Location.” Another one mentioned, “Bro is motivating me to leave studies.” A funny comment read, “Kya kar raha hu mai life mai [What am I doing in life].” One user even tagged a friend of hers and added, “Thela lagate hai [Let's start a food cart business.]”

What do you think of this viral video? Share your views in the comments section.