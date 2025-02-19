A video showing an Indian mom's unique area of focus at Maha Kumbh 2025 has gone viral on Instagram and won many hearts online. The short clip shows someone asking their mother (from behind the camera), "What happened?" It seems that she has noticed something in their surroundings. On being questioned, she smiles and reveals she has found "Bathua ka saag" (a type of green leafy vegetable). She walks up to the side of the road near what seems to be a parking lot and plucks some of the leaves growing there. She holds a small bunch of them in one of her hands. She is later seen collecting larger quantities of them into a plastic bag. The person shooting the video mentions that they are at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Bathua, also called Chenopodium album or pigweed, is commonly consumed in winter in India. It is rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals like calcium, potassium, and magnesium. It can be used to make a wide variety of dishes, including gravies, raitas, parathas and more.







In the comments section, many people responded with laughing emojis. Several users found the situation quite relatable and said that their mothers would do the same thing. Others simply marvelled at the woman's actions. Here are some of the reactions from Instagram:





"My mom is also like her."





"Cute Mom."





"Sahi hai indian mom's aise he hoti hai."





"Yes. Moms do that."





"Free me sabji mil gayi." ["You got vegetables for free."]





"Kumbh me log jal le ja rhe h but Mataji bathuwe ka saag le rhi..." ["People are taking back holy water from Kumbh, but your mother is taking a leafy green veggie."]





"Bathua ke parathe khao." ["Eat bathua parathas."]





