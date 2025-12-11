Coconut water has always been one of India's favourite natural drinks. It is refreshing, slightly sweet and packed with electrolytes. The green coconut itself is also a handy snack. Once opened, the soft malai inside feels like a bonus treat. But peeling it to get the refreshing water and delicious malai is a task. Even with a regular kitchen knife, it is not easy. But here is a woman who makes it seem super easy, and the astonishing part is - she doesn't need any knife, just her teeth.





A viral video posted by an Instagram account, @india_eat_mania, shows an Odia woman doing something most of us would never even try. Dressed in a simple red saree, she picks up a green coconut and starts peeling it with her teeth. Yes, no knife, no tool, nothing else.





In the clip, she bites into the green shell and pulls it apart with surprising ease. Within seconds, the entire outer layer is gone. She works smoothly, almost like she has done this a hundred times before. Once she finishes, the woman pours the coconut water into a paper cup. Then she smiles proudly, happy with her achievement.

People were quick to flood the comments section with their reactions.





A user wrote, “Aapke toothpaste mein namak hai? (Does your toothpaste contain salt?),” referring to the popular Colgate advertisement.





Someone asked, “Konsa toothpaste use karti hai? (Which toothpaste do you use?)”





“Waaah didi waah (Wow sister, wow),” wrote many.





A person also said, “Hamara Odisha may eisa hin hota hey. (This is exactly how it is in our Odisha.)”





What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments below.