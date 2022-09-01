There are some food items and flavours that appeal to all age groups. Be it French fries or cola, chocolate or cheese, chips or even candy - these are foods we will relish no matter how old we are. If someone placed a bunch of candy bars in front of you and told you not to eat them, wouldn't it be extremely hard to resist? This is exactly the experiment that two parents carried out on their twin toddlers. In a hilarious viral video, two babies were placed in a room with a table full of candy in front of them. The adorable video will win you over and make your day! Take a look at the video here:

The video was originally posted by popular blogger Jordan Scheren, who is mom to the twin boys featuring in the video. It was then reposted by well-known page Pubity, where it went viral and received over 12.1 million views and 375.8k likes.

In the adorable video, the twin babies were left in a room. Their father gave explicit instructions, asking them to wait for him and his wife to return before eating the candy placed in front of them. Once the duo left the room, the babies gave each other a naughty smile and dug into the candy anyway! Their act of eating the forbidden candy indeed brought a smile to people's faces. "This video of these babies communicating without words is everything," read the caption to the video.





The adorable kids eating candy in their parents' absence was indeed too funny to miss. Thousands of people reacted to the video in the comments section. "The most adorable thing you'll see today," said one user while another wrote, "Oh my gosh! I can't stop laughing! This made my day!"





Take a look at the reactions to the post:

What did you think of the adorable kids eating candy? Tell us in the comments below.