A Maharashtrian grandmother is winning hearts on social media for her enjoyment of sushi at home in her own way. She was featured in a clip shared by her granddaughter, Instagram user @samruddhi_khavle. The video has since gone viral and received a lot of interest online. The reel shows the grandma relishing portions of sushi that have been kept on a metal thali. She dips the treat in a katori (small metal bowl) filled with soy sauce before eating it. She (and possibly other people around her) are being encouraged to try the dish.

Also Read: Viral Video Showing 8-Year-Old Shopping For Sauce Alone In China Wins Hearts Online





In the background, someone can be heard saying (in Marathi), "My mouth is not that big enough." This is probably in reference to the practice of eating sushi pieces whole. The grandmother seen in the video also savours it in smaller bites. The caption notes that she ended up loving the delicacy. "When you make sushi but in a Maharashtrian house," reads the text on the video.

Also Read: Viral Video Of "Nonna" Feeding WFH Grandchild Lots Of Food Wins Hearts





In the comments, people came up with many funny fusion names for this 'Maharashtrian sushi.' Suggestions included "Sushi vadi," "Japanese Maswadi," "Japanese machi bhath," "Bhatachi vadi", and "Non-veg pathrodo." Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:





"So cute."





"Sushi with shengdanyachi [groundnut] chutney."





"Not her pushing it into her mouth."





"I love her for trying. Don't care how she does it."





"At least kha toh rahe hai." ["At least she is eating it."]





"But eating sushi with your hands is also the right way."





"My grandad has dal with fried rice and milkshake."





Want to learn about general sushi eating etiquette? Click here to read our guide.