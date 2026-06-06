Food experiments often come with mixed opinions. While some creations manage to win over food lovers, others are so bizarre that people cannot help but question the need for making the particular dish. One such culinary curveball went viral on the internet, shocking people all over the country. Taking to X, a woman from Delhi shared her experience of stumbling upon a dessert combination that she had never imagined seeing on an Indian menu. Sharing a picture of matcha jalebi served alongside strawberry lassi, the woman wrote, “Matcha jalebi with strawberry lassi, words I never expected to put in that order.” She added, “NRIs are selling shi bro (would've tried this if it was available in India).”





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The picture showed a highly unconventional combination where the crispy, syrup-soaked jalebi was infused with the earthy, bitter notes of matcha. Next to it was a glass of frosty, tangy strawberry lassi. The pairing merged distinct Asian flavour profiles into a single dessert, leaving the internet both amused and horrified.

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The combination of jalebi and matcha along with strawberry lassi was enough to spark a debate about where the innovation should draw the line. Soon after the photo was shared, people jumped into the comment section to express their opinion. While some admitted to seeing strawberry lassi before, they never expected to witness matcha and jalebi together; others argued that although food experiments are important, this particular combination has pushed the boundaries.





“One bite and you either discover heaven or your stomach discovers violence,” one wrote.







“First in my lineage to see this combination,” another added.

“We get strawberry lassi here in India, but I never thought I would hear of matcha jalebi in this lifetime,” someone else shared.

“GURL WHAT? I hope there's no matcha lassi and strawberry jalebi,” an individual said.

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“What an audacious move to ruin jalebi and lassi,” one of them stated in disbelief.

Whether it is an extraordinary culinary experiment or something that should have never existed, matcha jalebi and strawberry lassi have surely managed to catch people's attention.