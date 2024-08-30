If you are active on social media, you must have come across the hyper-realistic cake videos. This technique involves creating cakes that look like actual objects to confuse viewers. In a similar video, a woman sparked hilarious reactions when she took a bite out of a suitcase cake. In a clip posted on Instagram, she is seen roaming around an airport with her suitcase. The twist comes when she starts snacking on her luggage. Yes, you heard it right. The woman took bites out of her cake luggage in front of other passengers, evoking shocked expressions. While some caught on to the prank and smiled, others seemed flabbergasted by the unusual behaviour.

The Portuguese text attached to the post roughly translates to, “The day I ate a CAKE bag and looked at the reactions!!” The clip has clocked over 27 million views.





The funny video got a positive response on social media as people started to share their reactions to the prank. One user said, "I would have stopped and helped her eat."





Another added, "Show me the video of how you make the cake, I'm dying of curiosity."





This user pointed at specific people in the video and wrote, "The sisters were in panic."

A fan of the trend chimed in, "I love these cake videos and you too much."

"I hope that the broom to clean this dirt is not made of cake either," read a comment.

Someone said, "My dream is to find you with a bag like that."

“Here I am tipping my hat to this bakery,” joked a person.





Surprise was the common sentiment. “Those who saw it were very surprised, they thought you were a zombie, this was a great joke,” read a reaction.





The comments proved how startled and amazed people are by this creative cake art. What do you think about it?

