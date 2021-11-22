Remember the hyper-realistic cake trend that took off in the latter half of 2020? Internet users were shocked to see cakes made to look like household objects. At first glance, there appeared to be average things found around the home such as a can of cola or a roll of toilet paper. However, once they were sliced apart, they came out to be nothing but cake! These shocking videos went viral, prompting bakers to take things to the next level by creating cakes made like human faces. One such creator named Ben Cullen had created a cake of a man lying on a hospital bed, which gave the internet the creeps. And now, his photograph with his newborn daughter has left the internet confused about whether she was a baby or a cake. Take a look:

(Also Read: Is It An Amazon Package Or Is It Cake? Viral Images May Surprise You)





Ben Cullen goes by the name @the_bakeking on Instagram, and he has amassed over 302k followers. In the photographs that he shared, he was holding his three-week-old daughter Willow Grace Cullen. Although the post received over 34k likes and nearly 2k comments, most people were left wondering if the baby was another one of his bizarre cake creations.





"She is just the most incredible thing I have ever seen in my life, I'm the luckiest man in the world," he wrote in his caption. Instagram users were left stunned as they questioned, "For a second I thought this was a cake!" The confusion stemmed from the fact that Ben Cullen had earlier created a cake that looked exactly like a newborn baby. Take a look:

Speaking to Daily Star, Cullen revealed how he cannot post pictures from his life now as people just automatically think it is cake. "It was my Instagram but now it has been taken over by cakes. I used to post pictures of just me with my friends going out on a Friday night and that can't happen anymore because people are staring at it like hang on a minute," he said.





Thus, Cullen prioritizes the pictures he posts. However, the reaction he got to his newborn daughter still took him by surprise. "Apart from cakes, I only post things that are really important to me, like Willow, but loads of people still thought she was a cake," he exclaimed.





What did you think of the posts by the pro baker? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.