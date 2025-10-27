Andhra cuisine is known for its bold use of spices and fiery flavours that reflect the region's love for heat. Chillies, especially the bright red Guntur variety, play a starring role in most dishes. They lend both colour and intensity to a wide variety of dishes. The spiciness enhances the natural taste of ingredients and complements the richness of traditional curries, pickles, and chutneys. Recently, a video of an Irish man tasting food at an Andhra restaurant abroad went viral on social media. Given the cuisine's generally high spice levels, many Indian foodies expressed their admiration for his daring to try it.





The reel was shared by a digital creator named Eamon. He starts by explaining that he's at an Indian restaurant and that he told his Indian friend that he could "withstand the heat." His voice seems to break as he speaks, suggesting that he is struggling to stay calm and composed. His pale face has gone red and moist with sweat. His reaction and that of another man at the table are worth watching. Take a look below:







In the caption, Eamon wrote, "I thought I could handle 'authentic' spice... turns out the spice handled ME." The last frame of the reel revealed that he had dined at an outlet of Andhra Bhavan in Dublin. Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video in the comments section:





"And you know for a fact he's loving it."





"Oh brother, you had food from Andhra! Respect bud. Indians find it spicy too."





"It was Andhra Bhavan... No wonder he was sweating."





"He burned calories by eating."





"Bro tasted hell and heaven at the same time."





"Bro had Andhra food, which most Indians can't handle, including me! Respect."





"Food that doesn't make you sweat isn't tasty."





"Somebody please call a fire engine!!!"





"You can see the exact moment he disassociates lol. Poor guy's FIGHTING for his life lol."

