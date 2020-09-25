Watch: Man Uses Pressure Cooker To Inhale Steam, Netizens Debate Over Video

Viral Video: Man inhaling steam from pressure cooker has got netizens appalled.

Coronavirus has made an indelible impact on our lives and how we go about them. Immunity building has become one of the key concerns in these testing times. There are a plethora of products in the market today which claim to boost immunity, whether it is through consumption or application. A viral video which has surfaced on the internet shows how a man is using a pressure cooker to inhale steam and protect himself from Covid-19. Take a look at the video here:





Video was shared on Twitter by user @vineet10. It has received over 24.1k views on the micro-blogging website. The video demonstrated how the steam emanating from a pressure cooker was diverted into the lid of another cooker with the help of an RO filter pipe. The lid was then used to inhale steam which the video claimed could prevent the onset of Coronavirus. Further, it explained that the steam could be used to sanitise the body as well as vegetables, fruits and so on.

Although the video was widely circulated and some people thought the idea was innovative, other users argued that the practice could actually do more harm than good. The heat from a pressure cooker could cause burns and result in a dangerous situation which is completely unnecessary. Further, the claim that steam can help prevent Coronavirus is a baseless one and there is no scientific evidence that shows the same. Take a look at the reactions by netizens:





A similar video of a 'Steam Bar' had recently surfaced on social media, showing three people inhaling steam at once to help protect from Covid-19. Dr. Faheem Younus who practices in the USA called out the video saying it was 'completely useless'. Take a look:





The bottom line is that these practices and home remedies are not certified by scientific organisations. It is better to rely on trusted sources for the correct information regarding prevention and treatment of Covid-19.







