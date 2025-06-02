Technology has seeped into the culinary world, making our lives a lot easier. From AI-powered tools in smart kitchens to cashier-less checkouts in grocery stores, innovation is shaping the food market brilliantly. Recently, a video of a German grocery store equipped with an interesting tech-savvy tool has caught the internet's attention. Well, the apparatus in discussion is a robot guide. The clip, posted on Instagram by a woman residing in this European country, captures the robot assisting customers to the shelves where specific food items are located. Now, how cool is that?





The video begins with the woman introducing social media users to a little robot standing in front of the store. “You can put in whatever you are looking for, and it will bring you right to that section. So, we are gonna go test it out,” she shares. The robot comes with a display screen offering a range of common grocery items, but in the German language. All you have to do is select one and the robot will take you to that section.

Some items mentioned on the screen were canned food, noodles, rice, red cabbage, ready-to-eat meals, pudding, flour, poultry, baking goods and whatnot. The woman selects the noodles option and the robot glides through the aisles as she follows it. With the robot's help, the woman arrives at the particular shelf stocked with different brands of noodles. “After it's done, the robot just goes right back to the front of the store,” she reveals. The side note reads, “So convenient for someone who doesn't speak German and needs to find something specific.”

The internet had much to say on the matter.





“What part of Germany is this? Clearly not the same as mine,” asked a surprised user.





“But the machine itself shows everything in German. What am I missing?” pointed out another.





“Do you say DANKE (thank you) to the robot?” asked another.





“What about walking through the Store and just finding it?” commented an individual sarcastically.





“This is great! I wonder how the robot does when it's crowded and people block the aisle?” read a remark.





“Also great for people with social anxiety who are scared/anxious to deal with humans,” noted one person.





So far, the video has amassed over 1 million views.