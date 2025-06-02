In the world of bizarre culinary combos, nothing is impossible. From chocolate rice bowls to ice cream-loaded fries — foodies have seen it all. Now, there seems to be a new addition to the list. It's called Beer Vala Gola aka snow cones infused with beer. Correct, that's the dessert. FYI: Snow cones are not a thing of the past. You might often encounter Indian street-side vendors selling these flavourful crushed ice treats. Flavourful because they are served with a medley of vibrant and tangy syrups including mango, orange, rose and kala khatta. But beer? Well, a cheeky twist on the classic perhaps.





In a video posted by a food vlogger (@branded._.insaan) on Instagram, viewers witnessed the preparation of this rare beer gola. The first step involves crushing a huge chunk of ice in a traditional ice-shaving machine. The chunky, crushed ice is then dispensed from the machine and collected into a bowl. After that, the vendor compresses it into a cone-shaped holder before inserting a stick into the ice. Next, he places the ice stick into a plastic cup upside down and soon after comes the eccentric final we all have been waiting for. Instead of drizzling the usual fruity syrups, the vendor popped a beer cap open and poured the drink into the cup containing the gola. The customer then stirs the snow cone for the flavours to get soaked in. “Have you even tried Beer vala Gola?” read the side note.





The internet queued up in the comments section, reacting to the viral video:





"Whiskey gola would make more sense. Would be on the rocks," joked one user.





"Germans crying in the corner," read a hilarious remark.





"Saare wahiyat food combinations dekh ke gussa aata tha but yeh combination toh alag hai, isko kaun hi na bolega? (I used to get angry seeing all those ridiculous food combinations, but this one is different—who wouldn't say yes to this?),”admitted an individual.





"Wow, want to try," wrote a foodie. Another called the dessert "fruit beer".





So far, the video has minted over 4.5 million views.