Be it boiled, scrambled, or half-fried - many of us love eggs as the first meal of the day. Unfortunately, in the era of bizarre food fusions, eggs have not been spared. You may have come across videos featuring experimental recipes like egg pani puri, Maggi omelette, egg halwa - and the list goes on. The latest addition? Scrambled eggs made with an energy drink. Yes, you read that right. A viral video making the rounds on Instagram shows the preparation of this dish.

Also Read: India's Masala Omelette Secures A Spot Among 50 Best Egg Dishes In The World





It begins with a street vendor placing a flat pan atop a stove. He then pours half a can of Monster Energy drink into the pan. Next, he cracks a few eggs directly into the pan. After stirring them continuously with a spoon, he adds chopped green chillies. Think it ends there? Not quite. The vendor takes it a step further by pouring the remaining energy drink into the dish. After cooking the mixture for a few more minutes, he serves the scrambled eggs on a traditional plate made from dried leaves. The caption reads, "India's Craziest Monster Energy Scrambled Eggs!" The caption also mentions that this unique dish is available in Kolkata.







Also Read: Man Drinks Nearly 7 Litres Of Liquid Egg In A Minute, Sets Guinness World Record





The viral reel has clocked over 20 million views so far. The comments section was flooded with varying reactions.





The official Instagram handle of Monster Energy commented, "I mean.. why not?"





A person wrote, "Trying to imagine the flavour combination gave me a migraine."





"We got monster energy eggs before GTA 6," read a LOL comment.





Someone jokingly asked, "Is this a pre or post-workout?"





Many foodies pointed out that this dish should be declared "illegal."





Naming the dish, an Instagram user hilariously wrote, "Introducing Moneggster."





What do you think about this viral video? Tell us in the comments below.