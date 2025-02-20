Eggs are popularly consumed around the world and are used to whip up a variety of dishes - from breakfast to dessert. Egg is the star ingredient in several popular recipes and egg lovers can feast on dishes from different cuisines. Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has unveiled the list of the top 100 egg dishes in the world. Ajitsuke tamago from Japan is crowned as the best egg dish. India's masala omelette also featured on the list, securing the 22nd spot.





Ajitsuke tamago is a traditional Japanese dish consisting of soft-boiled eggs soaked in mirin and soy sauce. The egg yolks should be custardy in texture. These eggs are eaten as a snack, a part of bento, or a ramen topping.

Masala omelette is a traditional egg-based dish in India, made with eggs, onions, green chilli peppers, coriander, chilli powder, and turmeric powder. All the ingredients are whisked with the eggs and then the mix is cooked in a pan (usually with butter or oil). This spicy omelette is traditionally served for breakfast with pav or bread. You can also eat it with freshly cooked roti. Many people enjoy it with tomato ketchup or coriander-mint chutney. The dish is often sold at street stalls and some vendors also add tomatoes, coriander leaves, and cheese to the omelette.

Here Are The Top 10 Egg Dishes In The World:

Ajitsuke tamago (Japan)

Tortang talong (Philippines)

Staka me ayga (Greece)

Strapatsada (Greece)

Ispanakli yumurta (Turkiye)

Tortilla de Betanzos (Spain)

Eggs Benedict (USA)

Chawanmushi (Japan)

Shakshouka (Tunisia and more regions)

Menemen (Turkiye)

