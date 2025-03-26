Patrick Bertoletti, a Chicago-based competitive eater and chef, has set a World Record for the most liquid egg drunk in one minute. He achieved this feat on February 2, 2024, on the set of a reality show, Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, Italy. Patrick drank a total of 6.97 litres (245 fl oz) of egg in just 60 seconds. The video, shared on the Guinness World Records Instagram page, shows a shiny jumpsuit-clad Patrick Bertoletti drinking eggs at lightning speed. The administrator closely monitored and counted the egg-filled jars as Patrick emptied them one by one, verifying the record-breaking achievement.

The note attached to the video read, "Most liquid egg drunk in one minute. 6.97 litres (245 fl oz) by Patrick Bertoletti."

In a follow-up comment, the record keeper added, "Patrick Bertoletti is a multiple speed eating record holder from Chicago, USA. This attempt took place on Italy's Lo Show Dei Record. Fun fact: Patrick was the winner of the famous Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2024."

People, on the social media platform, were quick to share their thoughts in the comments.

Here is how people are reacting to this Guinness World Record.

One user said, "He won't need protein for a week anymore."

Another added, "This is impressive, but your whole tummy is a mess right now."

Someone else wrote, "I bet he is eggstatic about that cracking effort."

"The bulk is gonna be crazy," read a comment.

Earlier, in the food category, Andre Ortolf set a world record by drinking the most juice cartons in one minute. The video of the moment was shared on Guinness World Records' official Instagram page. The viral clip showed Andre drinking juice out of the box, maintaining a steady and calculated pace. Within a minute, he had emptied six cartons of juice.

Food-related world records are our favourites. What about you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!