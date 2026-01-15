Food has a way of bringing people together, no matter where they come from. It sparks curiosity, starts conversations and often becomes a bridge between cultures. Thanks to social media, it is now common to see people from across the world trying their hand at cuisines far from home – and Indian food is often at the top of that list. Among the many Indian dishes that enjoy global popularity, Chicken Tikka Masala stands out. Rich, comforting and full of flavour, it has found fans well beyond India. This time, an American vlogger, Nolan Hansen, decided to cook the dish from scratch, and the video has caught attention online for all the right reasons.





Shared on Instagram, the clip begins with Nolan preparing a marinade for the chicken using yoghurt along with red chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric, coriander powder, garlic and ginger. The marinated chicken is then cooked in a pan on the stovetop.





He then sautes chopped onions in oil until they turn golden brown, adds ground spices and lets them cook briefly. A cup of tomato puree is added next, and the sauce is simmered on low to medium heat. Finally, the chicken is mixed into the creamy gravy and garnished with fresh coriander. The dish is served with fluffy white rice and warm naan on the side.

Watch the full video below:

Needless to say, the comments section was flooded with desis applauding Nolan's cooking skills.





One user wrote, “I'm Indian and I love how you cook.”





Another commented, “Bhai isse koi aadhaar card dedo. (Bro, someone please give him an Aadhaar card.)”





One viewer requested, “Make chicken biryani, Hyderabad style.”





“My favourite food,” read several reactions.





A foodie suggested, “Idli and sambar next.”





Another person asked, “Where's the garlic naan?”





What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments.