Soy sauce is one such ingredient that pairs exceptionally well with a wide variety of dishes, including stir-fries, sushi, rice or noodle seasoning, marinades and dressings. Prepared from fermented soybeans, water, wheat and salt, this Asian condiment is also a popular alternative to table salt owing to its sodium content. But have you ever noticed that soy sauce glass bottles, typically sealed with red caps, have two spouts? This thoughtfully designed feature can result in accidental spills if you are not aware of the technique behind using the double spouts.





Digital creator Net Kohen's latest Instagram post offers clarity on this confusing bottle feature. In the video, he explains that the double spouts are meant for controlled pouring. The creator places a finger on one hole before drizzling the soy sauce onto a plate of sushi. When he taps the spout repeatedly, the ingredient pours out faster. Meanwhile, two light taps release a smaller amount, showing how the flow changes with each tap. “Today I found out why soy sauce comes out of both sides. You're able to slow drip it this way lol,” read his side note.

The internet had plenty to say about the clip.





“Never knew that, haha,” admitted a user. Echoing a similar sentiment, another wrote, “Thank you for teaching me.”





“Whooaaa, you're a genius! You figure that out all by yourself?” read a remark.





“Without 2 holes, the sauce will not flow. This is because the volume of empty space will need to be replaced by air when the sauce flows out. There will not be enough area for both the sauce to flow out and air to be sucked in to replace the volume simultaneously at the opening. This is proven when he covered one of the holes. When he did that, no sauce flowed out,” explained one person.





So far, the video has earned 2.1 million views.