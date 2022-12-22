When it comes to Indian cuisine, there are so many dishes that are loved all over the world. Be it the South Indian dosa or the lip-smacking chicken tikka masala, these recipes have a fan following of their own, globally. But did you know about the person who invented the chicken tikka masala? A chef named Ali Ahmad Aslam is credited with the invention of the delicious dish. He came up with the dish in the 1970s, as per reports about the origin of chicken tikka masala. Today, December 22, 2022, he passed away at the age of 77. Aslam was the founder of Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow, and the eatery posted a tribute to him on Facebook that went viral. Take a look:











"Mr. Ali Passed away this morning....we are all absolutely devastated and heartbroken. The restaurant will be closed for the next 48 hours," read the post by Shish Mahal. Mr. Ali Aslam moved to Glasgow in 1964 and founded the Shish Mahal restaurant in the west end of the city. According to the legend, the chef came up with the idea of chicken tikka masala when a customer complained that chicken tikka was quite dry to be consumed by itself. Chef Aslam then added a creamy tomato-based gravy to the snack, made with tomato, cream, yogurt and spices and thus, the chicken tikka masala was born! It is now the favourite of UK residents as well as Indians all over the world.





A number of viewers reacted to the news of chef Aslam's death. They recalled fond memories of trying his invention chicken tikka masala at his restaurant in Glasgow. "My very first proper curry experience.1972. And he remembered me when I went back after 20 odd years' absence," wrote one user in the comments. "Mr Ali was truly a gentleman! Always welcoming and always keen for our (then 2-year-old) son to enjoy a proper Shish curry. Our thoughts are with your family and friends," said another user. A few other users also paid their condolences to the chef. "So sorry to hear this news, such a lovely person and family. Our prayers and thoughts are with you," said a user in the comments.





What did you think about the story of chicken tikka masala's invention? Tell us in the comments. If you want to try and make a chicken tikka masala at home, click here for the full recipe.