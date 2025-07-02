Unless you've been living under a rock, you've heard of the Labubu doll craze that is currently taking the world by storm. These plush toys are everywhere on social media. Various versions are being sold at eye-watering prices. People around the globe are queuing up for long hours outside stores just to get their hands on these dolls! Labubus are not just collectables - they have also become a fashion statement. Celebrities have been spotted with the Labubu bag charms, sparking a new kind of trend. Naturally, these dolls are also inspiring creations in other fields, including art, food, media and more.

Also Read: 5 Viral And Trending Foods To Serve At Your Next House Party





Apart from the Lababu dolls themselves, various takes on them are going viral on social media. For instance, we recently came across a Labubu 'doll' made with broccoli. A reel featuring the same being seasoned and grilled has grabbed many eyeballs on Instagram. The video shared by @ziyu7002 shows what seems to be an edible version of this trending toy. Pieces of broccoli are used to recreate the "furry" exterior, while other ingredients have been used for its distinctive face, ears and limbs. The Labubu is pierced with a skewer. The clip shows it being topped with some kind of powdered seasoning on both sides before being apparently cooked over a grill.

Also Read: What Is The Viral Ex-Boyfriend Toast? A Recipe Lasting Longer Than The Relationship





In the comments, many people came up with different names for this Broccoli Lababu creation. Examples include "Brocobubu," "Brocolulu," "Vegtabubu," "Labubrukuli," and "Labrobro." Some loved this foodie version of the doll, while others took it to be a representation of their dislike of the trend:





"This looks demonic."





"I would have loved my veggies if I had that as a kid."





"That is what I will do if I find it in front of me."





"I wish I could do this to every labubu in the whole world."





"Omg I love this!!! It looks Labubuliscious!"





"Yes, roast the devil."





"Poor things, now they can be eaten."





"What's wrong, babe? You haven't touched your labubrocolli."





The trending Labubu doll is based on a character created by artist Kasing Lung. Currently, they are sold exclusively by China-based retailer Pop Mart. The global obsession for these toys recently made the retailer's founder, Wang Ning, the 10th richest billionaire in China.