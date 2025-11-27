Coca-Cola is one of those drinks that pretty much everyone on the planet has tried at least once. It is the drink you reach for on a hot day, the must-have with a box of fries, and the bottle that somehow tastes even better when shared with friends. But have you ever wondered what actually goes into making it? Most of us grew up thinking the recipe is a closely guarded secret locked somewhere in a vault. But the internet always finds a way to surprise us. Recently, an Instagram page, @teju_trendss, uploaded a video showing how to make Coca-Cola at home. Yes, homemade Coke. And before you guess, no, it is not made with packaged cola syrup or anything artificial-looking. It is all simple kitchen ingredients that many of us already have lying around.





In the video, the creator begins by making a syrup. She starts with water in a pan and adds brown sugar. Then come the flavour boosters: coriander seeds, cloves, cinnamon, orange peel and lemon peel. Everything is cooked on a low flame for about five minutes.

Once it cools down, she strains it into a jug to remove all the whole spices and peels. After that, the creator adds orange juice and lime juice to the strained syrup. And just like that, her homemade “Coca-Cola syrup” is ready.





To turn it into an actual drink, the content creator fills a glass with ice cubes, pours in some of the syrup and tops it with soda. A quick stir, and the drink looks surprisingly close to the real thing.





The text attached to the post read, “Homemade Coca-Cola. You can make this at home easily.”





What do you think about this DIY Coca-Cola recipe? Tell us in the comments section below.