Coffee, with its distinct aroma and delectable flavour, is known for boosting energy and mental alertness. Enjoying a cup of your favourite brewed beverage during short breaks can be truly uplifting. Now, imagine that coffee is served from a portable setup - intriguing, right? A heartwarming video going viral on Instagram features a coffee seller with his unique, "juggadu" setup. He is seen wearing a custom-designed body strap with pockets for cups, ingredients, a hot water dispenser, and small equipment, creating the perfect "mobile cafe."





While many business owners are looking for new ways to attract customers, this young man proves that you don't need to set up a stall or rent a shop to sell coffee on the go! In the video, the seller prepares coffee by adding spoonfuls of sugar, milk powder, and coffee powder to the cups, then pours hot water into each one. Finally, he whips up a frothy coffee in just a few minutes. Not only that - before serving it hot from his unique 'cafe,' the coffee seller also draws floral designs on the cups to give them a true cafe-like feel.

Also Read: Latte vs Cappuccino: The Key Differences Every Coffee Lover Should Know

Watch the full video here:

The coffee seller's innovative approach and efficient coffee-making skills have garnered widespread attention on social media.





Reacting to it, a user said, "Wow, what an idea. Karne walaa kuch bhi kar sakta hai (The one who is determined can do anything)."





Another chimed in, "What a great initiative by this man. Hats off to you, brother."





A person shared, "Very nice and good adjustment done, bro. Good job."





While a person wrote, "Tecnologia," another questioned, "Will it be hot?"





"This idea should be applied in a train or can be supported by a food and groceries delivery app," read a comment.





Many others asked about the mobile coffee seller's location while praising his innovation and amazing "jugaad" skills.





Meanwhile, a person stated, "He should wear a mask," highlighting the sanitation of the mobile tea setup.





"Drink powder tea and coffee, and then think why my health is worsening or a heart attack," stated another.

Also Read: World's Most Expensive Coffee Is Prepared From Animal Poop, Check Out Its Huge Price





We are simply amazed by the mobile coffee seller's innovative skills in selling the beverage. Aren't you? Tell us in the comments below!