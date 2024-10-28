Diwali 2024: Indians everywhere are gearing up for Diwali on October 31, 2024! It's that time of the year when gifts fly back and forth, and everyone's bonding over endless rounds of festive food. And let's be realno Diwali spread is complete without a rainbow of traditional sweets! We've all been there: the moment you spot motichoor ke ladoo or a stack of kaju katli, all self-control goes out the window. Before you know it, you're deep into an unplanned mithai marathon!





From silky khoya barfi to pistachio-studded pista barfi, the variety is endless and irresistible. The mithai shops? They're bursting at the seams with sweets, barely keeping up with the stream of customers leaving with boxes stacked high. But here's a thought: have you ever stopped to wonder what actually goes into making these crowd-favorite treats? With demand at an all-time high, some places might cut corners, sneaking in less-than-great ingredients or, worse, resorting to adulteration.

Anju Majeed, Senior Scientist and Director at Sami Labs, sheds some light on this. "Adulteration of sweets and adding artificial colours to make them look more appealing has become a huge concern, especially around Diwali," she explains. "With demand so high, there's a real risk that your favourite mithai could be made with low-quality flour, questionable fats, or oils. And that can mean anything from an upset stomach to full-blown food poisoning for those who indulge."

Diwali 2024: Here are 5 sweets suggested by Anju Majeed that you should be most careful of during the festival season:

1. Khoye ki Barfi

Most festive mithais are made with khoya, but here's a heads-up: it's one of the most commonly adulterated ingredients in sweets. Word on the street is that some shady sellers might bulk up khoya by adding wheat or rice flour (starch) to increase its quantity. So, even if you're planning to whip up a mithai with khoya, make sure you're checking its purity. It could save your dessert from being more starch than sweet.



Also Read: Diwali Detox 2024: The Ultimate 10-Day Reboot And Detox Diet Plan Before Diwali

Diwali 2024: Most mithais that are consumed during festivities are made with khoya.

2. Motichoor Ladoo

According to Dr Saurabh Arora, Director of Auriga Research and Arbro Pharmaceuticals, "Most people buy sweets and snacks that look delicious, which is why many vendors add bright colours - sometimes even non-approved ones - to make them more appealing. These artificial colours are often cheaper, last longer, and give sweets like ladoos a vivid appearance." He advises consumers to be cautious when buying festive treats and to trust only reliable sellers, especially with sweets like motichoor ladoo, where quality can make all the difference.

Diwali 2024: These vendors use artificial colours because they are less expensive.

3. Kaju Katli

Kaju katli features a silver varq that enhances the appeal of this popular traditional mithai. According to Indian regulations, any silver used as a food ingredient must be 99.9 percent pure. However, due to the high cost of silver, some vendors may use aluminium foils that merely resemble silver varq. To avoid the potentially harmful effects of these counterfeit substances, it's a good idea to make kaju katli at home.





Also Read: Diwali 2024: 5 Quick Snack Recipes That Are Sure To Light Up Your Diwali Menu



Diwali 2024: It is good to make Kaju katli at home to save yourself from the harmful effects.

4. Kaju Pista Roll

If you believe that the sweets you're eating are made with real pistachios and cashews, you might want to reconsider. Often, what is used instead are artificial or synthetic flavours. Since pistachios and cashew nuts are expensive, manufacturers frequently opt for these substitutes to reduce costs and extend the shelf life of the mithai.

Diwali 2024: It is not the nuts they use in this mithai but just artificial flavours.

5. Paneer Barfi

The paneer used to make barfi may contain excessive cornstarch instead of milk extract, and in some cases, harmful chemicals or urea might be mixed in. Therefore, it is crucial to purchase paneer mithai from a trusted source or to make it at home.

While these are just a few mithais known for high levels of adulteration, many others are prevalent in the market. Health experts recommend opting for homemade sweets that don't require dairy products or choosing alternatives like chocolates and nuts. Be cautious with your purchases and always buy Diwali sweets from reputable vendors and sellers.

Stay healthy and enjoy! Happy Diwali 2024!