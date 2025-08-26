Getting food delivered to your doorstep has become second nature. From pizza on a lazy Friday night to quick groceries in the middle of the week, delivery apps have made it easier than ever to satisfy cravings without leaving home. But just when we thought things could not get any smoother, technology has taken it up a notch. Forget bikes, cars, or even delivery vans - food is now quite literally dropping from the sky. A viral video shows Walmart testing out drone deliveries, and people can not stop talking about it. In the reel, a family is seen waiting in their backyard as a drone hovers above. Soon, a small package drops down with the help of a parachute and lands softly on the ground. When a woman opens the package, she finds the box packed with air-filled polythene, some wrapping paper, and then the Walmart package inside.





Also Read: Internet Reacts To Vlogger Getting Coffee Delivered By Drone In 15 Min





Inside is the real treat: a pack of snacks. We see salt-and-pepper pistachios and flavoured cashews. Take a look at the viral video below:

Also Read: AI-Powered Robo Dogs Begin Food Delivery Trials In Zurich





While the delivery felt futuristic, many online users were quick to point out the excessive packaging. For such a small order, the layers of wrapping seemed unnecessary, and it sparked questions about waste and sustainability.





A user wrote, "Look at all that packaging waste."





Another one added, "Excessive use of materials just to pack a couple of cheap food parcels. If this is what the future looks like, I don't want it."





"They'd better start using actual parachutes instead of Walmart shopping bags," read a comment.





A person said, "So much waste and excess."





"Look at all the packaging they use and you separating the trash," commented an Instagrammer.





"Why all the protection for that kind of product?" asked someone.

Watching a simple bag of nuts land from the sky makes you realise how far delivery has come. From waiting hours for takeaway to getting your favourite munchies dropped straight into your backyard - this is food convenience on a whole new level. But at what cost?