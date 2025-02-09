A video of a food delivery drone in China caught the internet's attention. Mimi, a Chinese vlogger, shared a video of her experience with a drone delivering food to her in a public park. She was quite satisfied with her order and posted about it on Instagram. The video begins with Mimi saying, "China is living in 2050," as she orders food. She mentions that she is in Shenzhen, the tech hub of China, where a drone delivery station is located near her. All she has to do is scan the QR code on a board and select her food or drink of choice. Mimi orders a coffee, and within minutes, it is delivered to the drone station. After adding her phone number for verification, the coffee is ready to collect.





Also Read: Tech Content Creator Invents Drone To Do Food Deliveries, Video Goes Viral





The side note read, "Can't believe I can enjoy my drink in the centre of nowhere."







The video garnered over 16 million views on Instagram. Here is how the internet reacted:





One user wrote, "No traffic jam. Good idea."





Another added, "That's it!! I really need to travel to China for this kind of service."





An American user joked, "In the US, they would take the food and steal the drone."





A user commented, "Waiting time 15mins only? Really wowser."





A section of users were not too happy with the technology.





One of them said, "This is terrible. I don't want to live in a city with drones flying everywhere holding bags of random things overhead ruining the view."





A sarcastic comment read, "Just what the new world wants. Wipe out the jobs for humans and replace them with robots."





"Super cool but also seems like a lot of waste for one drink," said a user.





Also Read: Food Delivery Agent Flies Up A High-Rise Building To Deliver Food





What do you think about this clip? Tell us in the comments.



