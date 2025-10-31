Noodles, originated in ancient China, have now become a staple in various cuisines around the world. From the spicy flavors of Korean ramyeon to the savory goodness of Italian spaghetti, noodles have proven to be a versatile and beloved delicacy. Now, a video of "flying noodles" being freshly made at a Malaysian street stall has gone viral on social media.





The clip begins with the vendor frying a handful of noodles in oil. After a few seconds, he picks up a few strings of noodles in air using disposable chopsticks. Then, he pours the heated oil over the noodles to solidify their structure on the sticks. Once solid, he takes it out from oil and places on a plate.





The next step is to fry crab and green onions in the same oil. He also adds a dash of soy sauce to it. Finally, he serves the noddle with a side of crab and topped with some kind of meat gravy. The presentation sees noodles suspended in the air with the support of only chopstick, it gives the impression that the noodles are flying.





Watch the full video here:

The video has received more than 8 million views on Instagram. The comments section seemed divided about this delicacy.





One user wrote, "Please let me know how to eat it."





Another added, "I have eaten this delicious dish at Kosambi."





Someone else commented, "as an art piece looks nice, but eating fried noodles?





An individual asked, "How good is this oil?





"Creative, but sooooo unhealthy," remarked a viewer.





A foodie asked, "How to eat this?"

What did you think of this viral video? Would you like to try this dish? Let us know in the comment section below.