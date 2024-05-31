Toy Story is a timeless animated movie which has captivated audiences across generations with its heartwarming tale of friendship, loyalty and the magical world of toys. Released in 1995 by Pixar Animation Studios and directed by John Lasseter, Toy Story is the imaginative concept of a world where toys come to life when humans aren't around. The story follows the adventures of a group of toys belonging to a young boy named ‘Andy.' Now, this Toy Story-themed restaurant at Hollywood Studios is causing quite a stir online with its innovative dining experience. In a viral Instagram video circulating the internet, viewers catch a glimpse of this restaurant, where the magic of the Toy Story world comes to life.

As the camera pans through the restaurant, we see customers ranging from all age groups, eagerly enjoying their meals amidst a playful ambience decorated with pictures of toys painted on the walls. However, what truly sets this restaurant apart is its unique feature inspired by the movie itself. When the restaurant plays an audio recording of humans speaking, something remarkable happens. The customers, who are embodying the role of toys in this magical setting, suddenly freeze in place, mirroring the behaviour of the toys in the Toy Story universe whenever humans are present. “Andy is coming,” the text on the viral video read, making it clear for the viewer to understand what was happening.

As the recording of human voices fades away, signalling that the "humans" have left, the customers, or “toys,” unfreeze and resume eating.

The viral video has sparked excitement and anticipation among fans of the beloved franchise, with many praising one little girl in particular for “understanding the assignment” well.

A user commented, “The little girl was a paid actor.”

Another user said, “Props to the little girl for being able to hold still for that long.”

Someone else stated, “The little girl's eyeballs didn't even move; she knew the assignment.”

Meanwhile, a person shared, “I would've laid on the floor like a toy.”

“I've found my people,” a comment read.

What do you think of this unique concept?