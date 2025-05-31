You might have come across various types of jelly flavours or jelly-based creations on social media. But have you ever seen water jelly? Also sometimes called "jelly water," a video featuring the same has gone viral on Instagram and has got many people talking. In the reel shared by Instagram user @soy_from_japan, we get a glimpse at how a Japanese version of this product looks. The woman pours the colourless jelly from a bottle into her open palm to show us its appearance and consistency. She also shows us how it seems to be commercially available in vending machines in Japan. At the end of the video, she slurps a small amount of the water jelly.

This jelly is generally made using water and agar-agar (or Kanten). Sugar is sometimes added. Take a look below:







The viral video has clocked 1.3 million views so far. In the comments section, many people pointed out that non-commercial versions of water jelly are found in countries apart from Japan. They disputed the Instagram user's claim that Japan "invented" it. Others talked about their love for the Japanese products specifically, including other "flavoured" water jellies. Read some of the reactions below:





"I love these drinks. So cooling, the lemon one is my go-to!"





"I accidentally got this after landing in Japan, thinking it was water, and it was like not bad, just a little overwhelming once you're like halfway through the bottle."





"I searched everywhere when I was in Japan last summer, and I didn't find it until the end of my trip, so glad I found it. I really like it."





"In France, in elderly care homes, we actually use jelly water to keep people hydrated. When you start to get old, you're at a higher risk of choking. This is a good way to keep our elderly people hydrated."





"In France, it's used in hospitals and nursing homes for people who have difficulty swallowing and to prevent choking. I have never seen it sold in stores!"





"I had a couple of bottles of it while in Japan last year, and it was delicious."





"Wow, that's pretty wild. I wonder does it hydrates you more than water? It could maybe be used as a sports drink if the added electrolytes are added to it, they may bond more to the jelly and stick with you longer... Haha, just a guess... Pretty cool though. I'd try it."





What do you think of water jelly? Let us know in the comments below.