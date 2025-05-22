From Balenciaga's chips packet bag to Louis Vuitton's sandwich bag, various types of food-inspired bags have gone viral in the past. Most of the time, these designer bags make headlines for their staggeringly high prices for a product that resembles a ubiquitous, everyday object. Recently, another bag got people talking on social media, and it especially got the attention of Indians. Japanese brand Puebco launched something called "Indian Souvenir Bag" and desis were amused to see what it actually was.

Photos online show that the bag looks similar to cotton jholas given by local grocery stores and sweets shops in many parts of India. These humble, structured bags are familiar to several generations of Indians and are often used for a long time. Puebco's bags have Hindi text of establishment's names like "Ramesh Special Namkeen" and "Chetak Sweets" written on them. An X post showing these bags listed on Nordstrom went viral and sparked a discussion among Indian users.





As per the screenshot attached in the post, the retail price of these bags is $48 (approx Rs 4100). Here's how it is described on the site: "Take a piece of India with you wherever you go with our Souvenir Bag. This stylish bag, adorned with unique designs, is perfect for carrying your essentials while showing off your love for a beautiful country. A must-have for any traveller or lover of Indian culture." The website also notes, "Since this product is printed by hand, there may be faintness, bleeding, and printing splashing. In addition, the colour will fade due to friction or use in wet conditions, and it may move on to other things, such as clothing. Avoid contact with white or light objects."

X user Sheel Mohnot, who shared the post, captioned the image, "LOL - This is the take-home bag of a snack shop in my hometown in India. For sale for $48 at Nordstrom." Take a look below:

Here's how X users reacted to the viral post:







