Cream, made by separating fat from fresh milk, is widely appreciated in both savoury and sweet dishes. But being high in saturated fats and calories, this creamy delight poses some potential health concerns. Amid this, what if you stumble upon a sugar-free variety, also friendly for diabetic people? A content creator shared a video of a scrumptious plate of fruit cream on Instagram alongside a note atop it that read, "USA Return Fruit Cream. Also for a diabetic person." In the video, the shopkeeper reveals he was originally born in Dubai and brought up in the US. After being questioned if he was a chef over there, the fruit cream seller replies in Hindi, "No sir, I was not a chef, I was in IT and before that, I had also done a course in Hotel Management. So I was also in that for several years. My dad is a chef, and he also inspired me a bit as to how to make it (the fruit cream) - then I also mastered the art of making this by myself."





He continues, "This is fruit cream, 8 types of fruits have been added to it, and I have blended fruits in such a way that the cream does not require sugar at all. You can also try this. People suffering from diabetes have also come to me. After coming here, eating, they have checked their sugar level, and it is absolutely zero."

Afterwards, the seller talks about his location, which is at Sector 20, Panchkula, opposite Shiv Mandir. He says, "We are seated right at the exit of Raunak complex with our set-up in a blue car, you can visit."





For timings, he mentions, "I come between 6:30 and 7:30 and stay till 11 pm. If it gets over before that, I leave earlier."





In the clip, we can spot the shopkeeper pouring scoops of cream on top of a red-hued waffle and garnishing it with tooty fruities before serving the scrumptious delight. "Born in Dubai, brought up in the USA, roots from Ludhiana, now serving amazing fruit cream in Panchkula. Loved by all age groups. This fruit cream is claimed to be good for diabetic person also," read the caption.





Take a look at the video here:

Foodies were left impressed with the fruit cream seller and reacted to the video.





A social media user said, "Sugar-free sounds good."





Another mentioned, "Bahut hi yummy."





Someone added, "Multi-talented person...mujhe man hogya ise try karne ka....tbh !!!!"





"Bohat swaad fruit cream hai," read a comment.





Meanwhile, a few social media users also expressed their disappointment with the fruit cream and shared their personal experiences after trying it.





A comment read, "We went to try this but it is pricy according to the food they are providing, I would not recommend it, it is totally sugar free, not worth."





A person commented, "I tried this desert....overpriced and there is no taste of fruit cream in this ....waffle was good only."





"Ek baar khaakey dekhlo dubara koi nhin ayega pkka that's for sure ek dum Bakwaas fruit cream thi," read yet another comment.





What do you think about the sugar-free fruit cream? Do let us know in the comments.