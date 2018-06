How To Make Rich And Creamy Fruit Cream In 3 Easy Steps

Highlights It's time to indulge in summer special delicacies

Break the monotony by pairing fruits with cream

With this recipe you can make fruit cream like a pro

Fruit cream is not only easy-to-make dish but won't take much of your time and effort as well​

1 cup whipping cream

1/4 cup rose water

3-4 tbsp sugar

1 tsp chopped almonds

1 tsp chopped cashews

1 tsp raisins

2 cup chopped mixed fruits

Transfer whipping cream in a large bowl and beat it in low speed for 1-2 minutes with the help of an electric beater. Gradually increase the speed and continue beating until soft peaks are formed. Now, add 3-4 tablespoons of sugar and rose water in the cream. Beat it again till sugar mixes well. However, do not overbeat. Place the bowl inside a refrigerator. The last step is to add fruits in the dessert. In order to enjoy the real flavours of the fruits, chop them right before serving. Once the chopping part is done, add the chopped fruits and nuts in the whipped cream and mix well to combine.

You can use seasonal fruits for making this dessert. Mangoes, strawberries, bananas, papaya, grapes and pomegranate make for a good choice. However, if you plan to include watery foods like watermelon , muskmelon, orange, pineapple etc., then make sure that it is served immediately.Creamy and scrumptious fruit cream is ready to be served and savoured. Serve it to your family and friends and impress them with your culinary skills. You can customise this recipe by adding in vanilla essence as well. Get going!