How To Make Rich And Creamy Fruit Cream In 3 Easy Steps

With this recipe you can make fruit cream like a pro
Summers are here and so is the time to indulge in a lot of summer special delicacies. The joy of gorging on juicy summer fruits in sweltering heat is above all. However, if you're bored of having those summer delights in their raw form and wish to experiment with your palate, then we're here to help you out. In order to break the monotony, you can pair summer fruits with fresh cream topped with a variety of syrups. Fruit cream is not only easy-to-make dish but won't take much of your time and effort as well. If you have sudden guests coming over and cannot prepare something elaborate due to time-crunch, then bring fruit cream to your rescue. This delectable combination of fruits and cream together is sure to make you crave for more. You can serve this rich and creamy delight in the form of dessert as well. Here is an easy-peasy recipe of fruit cream. Check out its steps and ingredients:
Fruit cream is not only easy-to-make dish but won't take much of your time and effort as well
Ingredients:
1 cup whipping cream
1/4 cup rose water
3-4 tbsp sugar
1 tsp chopped almonds
1 tsp chopped cashews
1 tsp raisins
2 cup chopped mixed fruits
Note: You can use seasonal fruits for making this dessert. Mangoes, strawberries, bananas, papaya, grapes and pomegranate make for a good choice. However, if you plan to include watery foods like watermelon, muskmelon, orange, pineapple etc., then make sure that it is served immediately.
Transfer whipping cream in a large bowl and beat it in low speed for 1-2 minutes with the help of an electric beater. Gradually increase the speed and continue beating until soft peaks are formed.
Now, add 3-4 tablespoons of sugar and rose water in the cream. Beat it again till sugar mixes well. However, do not overbeat. Place the bowl inside a refrigerator.
The last step is to add fruits in the dessert. In order to enjoy the real flavours of the fruits, chop them right before serving. Once the chopping part is done, add the chopped fruits and nuts in the whipped cream and mix well to combine.
Creamy and scrumptious fruit cream is ready to be served and savoured. Serve it to your family and friends and impress them with your culinary skills. You can customise this recipe by adding in vanilla essence as well. Get going!