Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Famous Mumbai-Style Dosa 'Jini Dosa' At Home

Highlights Did you know that dosa is listed on the World's 50 most Delicious Foods

Jini Dosa (or Jini ka Dosa) is a famous Mumbai version of dosa

Try this creative and yummy dosa recipe

A quintessential South Indian breakfast dish, dosa is ubiquitous in India! A firm-favourite dish of many people around the globe, just a bite of these thin, wafer-like crepes loaded with delicious masalas transports us to heaven. Did you know that dosa is listed on the World's 50 most Delicious Foods?! Wait, there's more! It also comes under the list of top ten Tasty Foods of the world and we are not surprised. And once you will try this creative and delicious dosa recipe, we are sure that you'll vouch for the rankings as well. We are talking about the famous Mumbai-style dosa - Jini Dosa.





Jini Dosa (or Jini ka Dosa) is a famous Mumbai version of dosa, which is Mumbai roadside vendor's answer to pizza! The recipe of Jini Dosa is shared by famous YouTube chef Alpa Modi on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. In this recipe, Alpa has cooked dosa in butter are topped it with a eclectic mixture of veggies, which are also cooked in butter and topped with lots of cheese.

If you are not sure if your Jini Dosa can accommodate all the veggies and may tear apart while cooking, then fret not as it does not happen. "All you have to do it to mix all the ingredients in a pan and let it cook on slow flame till tender. Directly apply it on dosa grate the cheese and it's done. But make sure you let dosa cook well before spreading the mixture on it," says Alpa. So, what are you waiting for? Let's learn how to make famous Mumbai-style dosa 'jini dosa' at home.







(Also Read: Try This Keto-Friendly Dosa Recipe For A High-Fat Breakfast Meal)





Watch: How To Make Famous Mumbai-Style Dosa - 'Jini Dosa' At Home









