When we talk about chocolate, we usually imagine bars, truffles or maybe a fancy cake. But sometimes, chocolate becomes something much bigger. It turns into art and architecture. And in this case, it turned into a massive train that broke a world record.





The official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records shared a video of the longest chocolate sculpture ever made. And it is not just long. It is 55.27 metres (181 ft 3 in) long. Yes, you read that right. The record was set by Andrew Farrugia from the Institute of Tourism Studies in Malta, along with Consorzi di Pasticceri Bergamo-Brescia in Italy.





Now let us talk about the star of the show – the chocolate train. As per GWR, “The beautifully sculpted steam train is longer than the length of an Olympic swimming pool and not far off the wingspan of a 747 jumbo jet. The tasty creation is composed of one locomotive and 22 carriages, each weighing up to 160 kg and fully made out of Belgian chocolate.”

The front of the train looked like an old-fashioned steam engine. It had a round, bold face with golden details. You could see the year “2023” carved on the front plate. The name “Express” was written in gold on the engine. There were small golden knobs and trims placed carefully around the body. Even the chimney was detailed, with bands and a small golden plate in the middle.





The engine sat on chocolate tracks. The base had tiny stones and gravel effects, all crafted to look real. The wheels, rods and metal-like pipes were shaped with care.





Behind the engine, there were multiple carriages. One of the wagons was filled with chocolate pieces that looked like coal. The top was piled high with chocolate shards and discs, giving it a rough, realistic finish. Another section showed large dome-shaped tanks placed on a flatbed wagon.





One of the most impressive parts was the passenger coach. Inside, you could see tiny chocolate seats arranged neatly in rows. Each seat had a quilted pattern. There were small tables between them.





This sculpture was not just long. It was detailed from front to back. Take a look:

This train is a sweet reminder that chocolate can do more than melt hearts; it can break records too.