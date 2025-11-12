Momos are an emotion. Be it steamed or fried, dunked in fiery red chutney or sweet mayonnaise, these flavourful, soft pockets of joy are a comfort food for many. If you are a momo lover, a viral video making the rounds online will surely make you drool. In an Instagram post, food vlogger Gaurav shared his delicious homemade momo recipe with his followers. The text on the video revealed that he hosted a momo party and prepared steamed chicken dumplings for 13 people - all within three hours.





The clip showed Gaurav opening four boxes of meat slabs and adding them to a bowl. Next, he chopped onions, spring onions and coriander leaves before putting them into a grinder and transferring the mixture to the meat bowl. An array of lip-smacking spices and masalas, followed by a few spoons of turmeric powder, a pinch of salt, and gooey butter, went into the mix. He mixed everything with his gloved hands until the consistency turned thick.





In the next step, Gaurav cut a handful of tomatoes and added them to a pan with oil, along with cumin seeds, turmeric powder, salt, red chilli powder and green chillies. After letting it simmer for some time, he topped it with fresh coriander leaves. For the achar preparation, the food vlogger roasted some cashews, ground them, and then added the tomato puree with a little flour and water. The mix was transferred to a separate pan, finished with a squeeze of lemon, and stirred uniformly. "The achar was damn good," confessed Gaurav.





Finally, the vlogger used all-purpose flour to fold the dumplings and placed them inside steamer racks. They were then arranged on aluminium plates. After some time, Gaurav served the lip-smacking momos on small plates and drizzled the creamy achar on top. Also on the menu was a super starter pack featuring fried chicken and onion rings. Now, that is a foodie party nobody could refuse!

Here's what people had to say about it in the comments section:





"Food delivery kardo (Please do food delivery)," requested a foodie.





"I'm inviting myself to your next house party," asserted another.





"The court will build 5 statues in your honour," read a fun remark.





"Can we be best friends?" asked a foodie humorously.





So far, the viral video has received close to 4 million views.





