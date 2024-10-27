Nothing quite matches the thrill of a surprise birthday celebration thrown by friends. While many might expect a simple cake and heartfelt wishes, one viral video has taken birthday surprises to a whole new level. Titled “Cake with 500 Rupee Notes,” this delightful clip shows a girl's astonished reaction as she discovers an unexpected treasure hidden inside her birthday cake. Shared widely on Instagram, the video opens with the birthday girl surrounded by her friends, all buzzing with excitement as they anticipate the cake-cutting moment. As she readies to slice into the cake, her eyes catch a “Happy Birthday” tag placed at the centre. With a curious pull, she moved the tag away – and what unfolded next was pure astonishment.

Cash notes, one after another, began to emerge from the cake, neatly covered in plastic to keep it clean and separate from the cake itself. The girl's exclamations of disbelief filled the air as she wondered when the stream of notes would end. In total, 29 notes of Rs 500 were revealed, amounting to an impressive sum of approximately Rs 14,500. She was later garlanded with the string of money by her friends, while she laughed delightfully. Take a look at the video here:

The Internet marvelled at the creativity of the surprise.





A user commented, “Really you are blessed not because of money gift but the team love.”





Someone joked, “My salary in one cake.”





“Is it cake or ATM.” a comment read.





Another user commented, “I need this cake.”





“Diwali bonus diya [They gave her Diwali bonus],” someone else joked.





Earlier, a man's family surprised him in a unique way by hiding a wad of cash inside his birthday cake. As he removed the top layer of the cake, a thick roll of neatly stacked cash notes popped out, delighting him. His priceless reaction was captured in a viral video shared on Twitter, where he joyfully acknowledged, “I knew you all wouldn't disappoint me!” Read more here.

