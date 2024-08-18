When it comes to celebrating birthdays, cakes are the go-to dessert. Agree? But what if the birthday boy isn't a fan of cakes? A woman found an innovative solution for her husband's birthday by making a biryani 'cake' for his special day. In a viral video posted on Instagram by digital creator Sharmila, her husband can be seen beaming with delight as he holds the biryani cake. Sharmila topped the cake-shaped biryani with chicken pieces, boiled eggs and onions. The text atop the video reads, "PoV: When husband loves biryani more than cake." The viral video has 3 million views so far.

Watch the video here:

Viewers on Instagram are impressed with this creation. One user suggested, "You should have put biryani gravy on it and then pulled up. It would have been a perfect pull-up cake." Another wrote, "It's a good choice, better than a cake with artificial flavours."

"Now this is the kind of cake I want for my next birthday," an impressed viewer said. Another chimed in, "Perfect cake for biryani lovers."

Also Read: Kajol's Birthday Cake With Knitting Yarn And Needles Has Our Undivided Attention





Similarly, Rohith Abraham, an Indian record producer, singer and songwriter with over 42,000 Instagram followers, posted a video of his mother's birthday celebration, in which she can be seen cutting biryani on her birthday. He wrote, “How we celebrated my mother's birthday in a sugar-free household.”

Recently, in April, a viral Instagram video showed a man celebrating his birthday by cutting a papaya, surrounded by his family. The video shows a birthday setup with banners and balloons, but instead of a traditional cake, a large papaya sits on the table. As everyone sings "Happy Birthday," the man happily slices the papaya.







Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's 54th Birthday Cake Shows His Love For Decadent Chocolate - See Pics





What do you think of these unique birthday 'cakes'? Share with us in the comments section.