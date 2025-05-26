A video showing a man's innovative technique of carrying groceries home (in the absence of a car) has gone viral on social media. The Instagram video was shot by a couple seated inside a car in what looks to be a parking lot. Outside their vehicle, they see a man unloading multiple bags from a grocery store cart onto the ground. A push-scooter is visible next to it. On spotting him, the man in the car can be heard telling his companion, "Oh my God, this guy is trying to take the groceries home on a scooter." The woman is left in disbelief, probably because the scooter doesn't seem large enough to accommodate so many bags.

Also Read: Woman's 'Jugaad' To Slice Tomatoes Using Fork Gets Over 30 Million Views





However, as they continue filming the man, they realise that he has a unique solution to his problem. He removes a belt from his small backpack and ties it around his waist. He fastens metal hooks on them at specific places. He then removes a neon vest from the bag, puts it on and attaches hooks on it too (front and back). As he starts putting his grocery bags on each hook, he notices the couple in the car. The man in the car lowers his window and tells him, "I'm just in awe of you. This is genius, man... this is amazing." The man outside asks him if he's going to put the video on social media. He also asks him if he thinks his method is going to work. "Yeah, you look like you've done this before," the man in the car replies.





As the conversation continues, we come to know that the man is an engineer by profession. He has designed the vest himself, and the one he is seen using is not his first prototype. He also reveals that he has used this technique multiple times. He says, "When you don't have a car, you gotta think of something, right?" He asks the man in the car to help him attach two bags to the hooks on the back of the vest. The man obliges. The man with the bags continues fastening them to his vest and belt until he reaches the final item on the ground: a watermelon. For this, he uses a baby carrier and secures the fruit to his front. In the end, he is seen zooming away on his scooter. The caption of the post read, "Talk about creativity & finding solutions. Who says you can't live on a budget, or live in the city without a car? You haven't met my engineer friend." Watch the complete video below:

Also Read: 'Peak Jugaad Alert': Bengaluru Designer's Hack To Drain Water Purifier Has Social Media Abuzz





Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:





"Bro said I'm only taking one trip."





"When you use your mind to the fullest."





"Next time, offer him a ride."





"Amazing how he can carry all his groceries! But the guys in the car should have offered him a ride."





"You gotta have blind faith in these plastic bags."





"Let's hope a bag doesn't rip."





"Or just use a backpack instead of 20 plastic bags."





"There is a solution for everything! Where there is a will, there is a way!"





"Amazing! A real trooper!"





"He has Indian DNA. #Jugaad."





The views on this viral video have crossed 1.4 million on Instagram so far.