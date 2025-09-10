Ever been tempted to pay for groceries abroad in Indian Rupees? Given the currency conversion rates for Euros and Dollars, we can understand why someone might wish they could do that. In a recent reel making the rounds on Instagram, a foreign woman in Ireland decided to pull a light-hearted prank using Indian currency. The now-viral video was shared by Instagram user @hello_accentmade. She starts the clip by explaining, "I'm going to go to the Asian store and try to pay with these rupees here in Ireland. Let's see how they react."





Next, we see her at the cashier's counter finishing the billing of her groceries. When it's time to make the payment, she hands over a Rs 500 note. The woman at the counter, who is presumably the shopkeeper, is left surprised. She is curious to know where she got the rupees from. The Instagram user then points out that she is being filmed. The cashier is sporting about being pranked, and laughs.

The comments section was full of laughing emojis and hilarious remarks. Many were amused by the idea of paying Indian currency to buy Indian groceries. When asked if the cashier took the Indian rupees, the foreign woman revealed that she did not, but she did laugh. In response to another comment, she joked that "It would be nice to get the change in Euros." Some users joined in, saying that they felt that the shopkeeper should have accepted it, nevertheless. One person suggested that she should be charged the Indian MRP instead of the foreign price if she has rupees with her.

Based on past videos on her Instagram page, the foreign woman is married to a Malayali man, and they have a daughter together. She has shared many snippets of cross-cultural experiences. Before this, she posted about her daughter relishing Onam Sadhya. She has also posted about street food in Kerala.