A woman from Copenhagen, Denmark, is obsessed with a particular Indian papad brand. She posted a video on social media in which she praised not just the papad brand but also linked it to the brand ambassador, Amitabh Bachchan. In the video going viral on Instagram, Frederikke, the papad fan, points at a packet of moong dal papad featuring a picture of the Bollywood megastar.





She says, "This guy makes the best papadum. Does anyone know where to buy this brand, as I'm starting to run out? If you know him, please let him know how good the papadum he makes."





Frederikke explains that she bought the papad while in Nepal and has not been able to find it anywhere in Copenhagen. "I'm running low...if anyone knows where to get this or who this legendary papad guy is, please help," she writes in the caption.







The idea of Amitabh Bachchan not only endorsing but also supposedly making the papadums himself has amused the internet, especially Indian viewers. The comments section is full of references to Mr Bachchan's "abilities", based on all the brands and government initiatives he has been associated with. Take a look:





A user quipped, "He also saves us from online scams and frauds!"





Another added, "He also used to grow basmati rice at India Gate, New Delhi."





A hilarious comment read, "He also used to give me polio drops. I am alive today because of him."





One user joked, "Yeah. He hand-rolls each papad in his Mumbai mansion. Real artisanal stuff."





Tagging the actor, a user wrote, "@amitabhbachchan Sir, pls help this lady out."





Many users echoed that by now, the Danish woman would have realised that Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest celebrities in India.