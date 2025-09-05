A woman's daily gesture of kindness towards an elderly couple walking by her apartment has gone viral, capturing the hearts of millions. The video, shared on Instagram by a woman named Erica, showed an elderly couple taking their daily walks in the halls of their apartment building. The text on the clip read, "The cutest older couple walks the halls every day for exercise. I live at the very end of the hall, so I get like 0 traffic but I see them daily." It further adds, "So ofc I had to the most and make them a cutie grab and go."

The snack station included water bottles, packaged coconut water, Slim Jims, cookies, pistachios and protein bars. The poster above the snack table read, "You got this, Sally & Jack," accompanied by an adorable picture of the couple. The brief side note said, "Take a drink or snack for the walk back," with some other motivational quotes.

The couple's reaction to the thoughtful gesture was simply adorable. They waved at the ring camera outside Erica's apartment, blew kisses at it and took a snack each on their way back. The camera recorded their different reactions to the treats throughout the week. Watch the complete viral video here:







The viral video received more than 20 million views on Instagram. People applauded the woman's kind gesture in the comment section.





One user wrote, "! I could watch this daily. So wholesome and sweet, and you're so thoughtful! The sign cracked me up."





Another added, "I love every single thing about this. You. Her. Him. Booty pats. Bowl kisses to the camera. Snacks. Motivational poster. Her laughter. My heart can't handle it. Thank you for sharing your kindness."





Someone else commented, "Okay, this is all I want. This is it. This kind of love is my dream."





"This is the best thing on the internet," remarked a viewer.

What do you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments section below!