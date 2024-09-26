Malpua, a traditional Indian sweet is quite popular in several parts of India like Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. In Bengal, the pancake-like delicacy is specially prepared during the Poush Sankranti festival. A food vlogger has dropped a video on Instagram, claiming that despite the widespread availability of malpuas in the nation, the ones found in Uttar Pradesh are quite famous. The clip shows the detailed process on how malpuas are made, that too with only three ingredients. First, a large quantity of water is poured into a large drum. It is followed by adding loads and loads of food colouring. Next, a generous amount of sugar is mixed into the blend and stirred uniformly. The final step includes adding flour to create the batter and frying it in a pan filled with hot cooking oil.

And that's all foodies. Malpuas with crispy edges and a soft centre are ready to be served. Once done, the cooks transfer the sweet item to a separate basket. So far, the video has amassed close to 2 million views. “Extreme Malpua Making of Uttar Pradesh,” read the caption.

A majority of the internet seemed unimpressed by the malpua-making procedure. Questions about hygiene were also raised in the comments section. Take a look:

“Thanks for sharing these videos, now we know what not to eat outside,” read a sarcastic remark. “Acha hua maine kabhi khaya nhi (It's good that I never ate them),” admitted an individual.

“Bro washed his hands in the batter,” noted someone else. A user urged viewers to have malpuas in Odisha.

Would you like to give malpuas a try? Share your views about this sweet treat in the comments section.