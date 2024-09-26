After a long day at work, are you often faced with the dilemma of cooking versus ordering food? Each choice has its pros and cons, which makes the decision more difficult. Recently, a video on this subject took Instagram by storm and won the hearts of many users who found it highly relatable. In the reel by Jon Ryan Sugimoto, we hear his inner monologue play out when he realises he is hungry. He tells himself that he should cook instead of getting delivery. He feels the latter can help him save time. On the other hand, making food at home can save money. If he gets food delivered, he realises it tends to be tastier. But cooking will allow him to eat a healthier meal. Delivery would allow him to choose any dish of his liking while cooking would instil a sense of pride in what he's able to make.





There are more criteria to consider. During his deliberation with himself, he also realises that delivery means no dishes to wash later. But if he cooks, he can use his new lemon squeezer. Next, he thinks that delivery can help him save his energy while cooking means that there would be leftovers for tomorrow. Getting food delivered also implies not needing to spend time at the grocery store. "Time is money. But also health is wealth. Which is better - to be healthy and broke or sick and rich?", he wonders. Are you curious to know what he finally did? Watch the complete viral video below.







The video has clocked more than 17 million views so far. In the comments, many people talked about their own experiences with this "universal" dilemma. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"This is ME... Literally ME every day."





"I slept hungry once because I couldn't decide sooner."





"So this is a universal experience?"





"Are you reading my mind?"





"Then by the time I decide all the good restaurants have closed for delivery ..."





"By the time my mind is made up the food spots are closed and I'm too weak to cook."





"It's strange to hear my internal dialogue told by a guy online."





"Me: just go to bed, sleep and save my energy."





"No one warned us about this part of adulting!!!"





