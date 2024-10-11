People nowadays often post complaints about brands and their services on social media, tagging their handles while providing other details. Companies tend to keep an eye out for these posts, some of which go viral and grab many eyeballs. Recently, instead of a complaint, a seemingly appreciative post went viral on X. Amirtha Murugesan praised Big Basket for a combo pack including sanitary pads and ice cream: two products the online retailer assumed many women would order during their periods.





Sharing a partial screenshot of one such combo, the X user simply captioned it "Well played bigbasket_com." Her post has clocked over 200K views so far.

Big Basket took note of the same. However, their response was the standard one given to complaints. Replying to the X user, the company wrote, "We regret the inconvenience caused. Could you please help us with your registered contact number via DM? We'll do our best to sort this issue out."







Several users found Big Basket's reaction funny. Others reacted to the combo pack shown in the original post. Check out some of the comments below:

Before this, a person shared his unpleasant experience with a Big Basket order on X, which caught the company's attention. The user posted a photo of a bag that he said was supposed to be 1 kilo of onions. The bag, placed on a weighing scale, apparently weighed only 844 grams. After complaining about the same, the user claimed he got a refund but his account was blocked later. Click here to read the full story.

