Dynamic pricing and algorithm-driven discounts in quick-commerce apps often spark discussion among consumers. For instance, posts highlighting inconsistent pricing when ordering the same item from the same location have gone viral on social media in the past. There are several theories about the causes of the discrepancy. Some observers suggest that factors like device type (iOS vs Android), stock levels, or differing discount eligibility might explain the variation. More recently, another such incident has grabbed eyeballs on X (formerly Twitter).





Also Read: Customer Allegedly Finds Ants In Maggi Ordered From Zepto Cafe, Company Responds





X user Janhavi Jain explained that she checked the pricing for a coconut water product listed on Zepto on her phone as well as her sister's phone (they live together, implying that the delivery location would be the same). She clarified that they both have the same phone model. However, they noted a difference in the final price offered to each of them. One phone showed Rs 70, while the other showed Rs 101 (both after discount). The user shared screenshots of the same. Take a look below:

The post has received a lot of interest online. In the comments, people shared their own explanations and theories about the price difference. Read some of the reactions here:

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made by the X users.





NDTV reached out to Zepto for a comment, who said it was a technical glitch:







Also Read: Viral Video Shows Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit Agents Doing Garba Together, Internet Reacts

Before this, another post related to quick commerce apps and coconut water took social media by storm. A coconut vendor in Bengaluru went viral after putting up a sign selling coconuts for Rs 55, claiming that delivery apps charge much higher prices for the same item. The post sparked a debate about how online delivery apps affect local sellers. Many people praised the vendor for offering fair prices, while others said app prices include costs for delivery, packaging, and convenience. It also highlighted how online shopping is changing the way people buy everyday items. Read the full viral story here.