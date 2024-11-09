A local coconut vendor from Bengaluru has gained traction online due to his quirky ad, challenging quick commerce platforms like Zepto, BigBasket, and BlinkIt. On November 7, an X (formerly known as Twitter) handle shared a picture of an ad set up by a vendor highlighting the price difference between the coconut sold by the commerce giants versus him. As per the viral poster, Zepto, BigBasket, and BlinkIt charged ₹70-80 per coconut, however, the vendor was ready to sell it for just ₹55. The caption on this post read, “Will quick commerce affect roadside coconut vendors?”





The post quickly gained attention on social media. While some people appreciated the vendor's quirky comparison, others sided with the commerce app giants due to quality and hygiene issues.





“I like the smiley below,” a user wrote and appreciated the vendor's efforts.





Another user said, “Yes, in Delhi, roadside ones are quoting 80 and blink less than that.”





A third user commented, “Quick commerce sites have always driven the prices up. A coconut shouldn't cost more than Rs 35 to 40 roadsides.”

“Definitely for a while but gradually consumers will come to know the premium being charged by these quick commerce companies and move to a place that offers better prices.”





“quick commerce will charge for convenience. From my experience, quick commerce will have a 20-30% higher rate than regular shops”





“Already affecting. People are ready to spend more for convenience and hygiene.”





In another hilarious incident from Bengaluru, an X-user recently shared how he was stuck in Bengaluru traffic for a long time, but was surprised when the situation did not affect his food delivery, which arrived within 10 minutes. The user even shared pictures of collecting food from the delivery person and enjoying it in the car while still being stuck in traffic. Read the full story here.





What are your thoughts on commerce app giants? Let us know in the comments below.

